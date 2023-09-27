Russia’s gas consumption to grow by 100 bcm by 2040 — expert

YUZHNO-SAHALINSK, September 27. /TASS/. Russia’s gas consumption may grow by 100 bln cubic meters by 2040 due to gasification, petrochemicals and the use of natural-gas-based motor fuel, Managing Director at Vygon Consulting Grigory Vygon told a forum.

"Fundamentally, certain volumes may be added by 2040 due to gasification, the development of natural-gas-based motor fuel, due to petrochemical projects. Our estimation is that the maximum potential is 100 bln cubic meters," he said, adding that those volumes "do not offset the volumes lost on the European market, though they are quite notable."

Regarding gas supplies to China, there are certain market restrictions from Beijing, the expert noted. "[China’s] import niche will hardly exceed 350 bln cubic meters by 2040, and competition from the side of other suppliers is quite high. And it is very important here to enter the market in time, not to be late, not to take too long. We have a certain competitive advantage on the price of supplies both via the pipe and LNG," Vygon explained.