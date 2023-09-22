Russia’s 2024-2026 macro forecast revised upwards — Economic Development Ministry

MOSCOW, September 22. /TASS/. The Economic Development Ministry has revised main parameters of its forecast for Russia’s socio-economic development for 2024-2026, head of the ministry Maxim Reshetnikov said at a cabinet meeting.

"The main parameters of the forecast for 2024-2026 have been significantly improved compared to the April scenario conditions," he said.

The minister recalled that by the end of 2023, the ministry expects GDP growth to be 2.8%.

"Currently, based on the results of seven months of this year, according to our estimates, it is plus 2.1% year-on-year. In 2024, GDP will grow 2.3%," Reshetnikov said.