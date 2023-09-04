Share of dollar, euro in payments between Russia and Turkey going down — Putin

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. The share of payments in national currencies between Russia and Turkey is growing and the share of the dollar and the euro is declining, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The trend is surfacing to the more active use of national currencies, the ruble and the lira, in commercial exchanges. At the same time, the share of the dollar and the euro in mutual settlements is consistently declining," Putin said.

An increase in the turnover between the countries was also highlighted during talks, the Russian leader said. As of the end of 2022, "it surged by 86% and reached record high 62 - and even higher, according to some statistical data - bln dollars, and gained 4% more during the first six months of this year," Putin added.