Russian industrial export can reach $150 bln in 2030 — Deputy Minister

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian industrial export can reach almost $150 bln in 2030, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said at the Cabinet meeting.

"Despite known constraints, we set a task for ourselves to restore volumes of shipments to our foreign partners in years to come, and to approach the level of $150 bln as closely as possible in 2030 in terms of industrial exports," Manturov said.

Russia will continue refocusing supplies to Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America, facilitate opening of Russian industrial zones abroad and promote export financing instruments, the deputy prime minister stressed.