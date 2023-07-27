Novatek interested in LNG supplies to Africa, exploring Algerian market — minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s Novatek is interested in Africa from the viewpoint of LNG sales, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit, adding that the company is exploring the Algerian market.

"Novatek is taking interest in Algeria, for example. The company is expanding sales, which is why it is interested not only in traditional markets of Europe and the East, but Africa as well," he said.

