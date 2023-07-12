Small and medium businesses on the rise in Russia — official

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The pool of small and medium enterprises in Russia is growing sustainably and is above the pre-COVID pandemic level, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Tatiana Ilyushnikova told TASS.

The united register of small and medium business was updated annually from July 10.

"The number of medium-size companies is also growing. The register at present comprises 18,590 units. This is 4% higher than 2021 and 5% above 2022 indicators. Such highest value of medium enterprises was registered for the first time. Small and medium business are in the positive area and are above the level before the COVID pandemic," the official said.

Dynamics is also positive in the category of newly organized undertakings, Ilyushnikova said. They amount to 1.45 mln units at present, almost 105,000 companies above the like period of the last year.