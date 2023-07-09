Russia becomes largest gas supplier to Spain in June, says company

MADRID, July 9. /TASS/. Russia became the largest gas supplier to Spain in June, according to data posted by the Spanish energy company Enagas.

In particular, the kingdom purchased an equivalent of 7,673 GWh of liquified natural gas from Russia in the reporting period. The share of Russian gas in the total volume of Spain’s gas purchases amounted to 26.8%. Russia was followed by Algeria (21%) and the US (18.5%).

All in all, Spain purchased 41,145 GWh from Russia in the first six months of this year compared with 22,948 GWh bought in the same period last year.