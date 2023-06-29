Russia's international reserves fall by $0.6 bln over week to $586.9 bln — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The international reserves of the Russian Federation fell by $0.6 bln over the week and amounted to $586.9 bln as of June 23, 2023, the Bank of Russia said on Thursday.

"The volume of international reserves as of June 23 amounted to $586.9 bln, declining by $0.6 bln over the week, or 0.1%, due to negative revaluation, as well as operations carried out under the fiscal rule," the regulator said.

As of June 16, the volume of reserves was $587.5 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Bank of Russia, were prohibited.