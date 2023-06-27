Russian stocks close in the green on Tuesday

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Tuesday as the MOEX Index rose by 0.71% to 2,776.63 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.67% to 1,028.24 points. The dollar exchange rate slipped by 0.04% by the end of the day to 85.04 rubles, the euro increased by 0.42% to 93.23 rubles, while the yuan edged up by 0.056% to 11.79 rubles.

BCS Investment World projects the MOEX Index at 2,725-2,825 points for June 28, while the dollar exchange rate - at 83.5-85.5 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects the MOEX Index to hover in the range of 2,750-2,850 points on Wednesday. The dollar/ruble pair is projected to move within the range of 84-86 rubles, the euro/ruble pair - in the 92-94 rubles range, while the yuan-ruble pair - in the 11.4-11.9 rubles range, the company suggests.