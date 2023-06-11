Zelensky imposes sanctions on Russian Constitutional Court judges

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed a decree endorsing a decision by the country’s National Security and Defense Council on imposing sanctions on judges of the Russian Constitutional Court and its chairman.

The document was published on the Ukrainian president’s website on Sunday and slaps sanctions on 178 individuals, including all the ten incumbent judges of Russia’s Constitutional Court and its Chairman Valery Zorkin.

Kiev’s new blacklist also includes judges from Russian regions, with most of them from the Republic of Crimea.

The restrictions envisage blocking assets and banning their withdrawal from Ukraine, barring from trade operations and participation in privatization or lease of state enterprises, cancelling existing visas and banning their issuance.