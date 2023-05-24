Sber named strongest B2B banking brand worldwide

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Sberbank has been named the strongest B2B banking brand worldwide in the 2022 Global Most Valuable B2B Brands Index by Brand Finance, the credit organization reported on Wednesday.

The bank ranked 5th in terms of Brand Strength, "emerging as the absolute winner among other banks," the report said.

Russia’s top lender also hit the Top 100 list of the most expensive B2B brands on the planet, taking 92nd place.

Brand Finance is a leading international consulting firm with a focus on brand valuation, running a network of offices in 20 countries. The Brand Strength score is calculated using a balanced mix of indicators, including brand investment, brand equity, and brand performance.