Taymyr plans campsite with boathouses for Putorana Plateau visitors by 2033

KRASNOYARSK, May 17. /TASS/. A campsite with boathouses will be commissioned by 2033 on the Taymyr Peninsula in the Krasnoyarsk Region's north. The campsite will serve tourists traveling to the Putorana Plateau, the Yenisei Siberia Development Corporation said in a release.

"The company (Norilsk Voyage - TASS) will create a campsite with boathouses. The first floor of the boathouses will be used for temporary storage of small vessels, the second floor will be a hotel for tourists using the company's small vessels to travel local waterways, including to the Putorana Plateau. The company plans to implement the project by 2033, and the total investments will be about 40 million rubles ($493,000). 10 new jobs will be created," the release reads.

The investor company, supported by the corporation, received the status the Arctic Zone resident. In addition to the Norilsk Voyage campsite it will organize passenger transportation along the Yenisei-Pyasinsky watershed, including to the Putorana Plateau. First voyages are due in coming June. The company has purchased the first vessel for six passengers, and next year (2024) it will buy another one - for 12 passengers. Thus, more than 3,800 visitors will be able to join tours, and the campsite with boathouses will accommodate about 1,000 visitors a year.

In the Krasnoyarsk Region's Arctic zone 28 business residents are implementing projects, where investments make 37.2 billion rubles ($458 million). The Yenisei Siberia Development Corporation is a management company, working with the Arctic Zone's residents.

The Putorana Plateau is a huge mountain range in the north of the Krasnoyarsk Region. Many Northern legends and traditions are connected with it. The plateau has many lakes, rivers and canyons, and the biggest number of waterfalls in Russia. Putorana lakes are mostly isolated, and fish in every lake differs from fish in neighboring reservoirs.