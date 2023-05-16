Rosatom delivers nuclear fuel fabrication equipment to China

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. TVEL (Rosatom's fuel company) supplied equipment for nuclear fuel fabrication to China, the company reported on Tuesday.

"The Rosatom fuel company has delivered Russian equipment for fabricating nuclear fuel to China," the press service said, adding "The given equipment is intended for a production line for the Russian-designed TVS-2M nuclear fuel for VVER-1000 reactors."

China currently operates four power units with VVER-1000 reactors as part of the Tianwan NPP. Since 2009, fuel for these types of reactors has been manufactured at the Ibinsk plant under a TVEL license.