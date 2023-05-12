Trade turnover between Belarus, Russia up 22% in Q1 — Belarusian PM

MINSK, May 12. /TASS/. Trade and economic relations between Belarus and Russia are developing stably, which is confirmed by an increase in mutual trade volumes, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko said at a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Trade Minister Denis Manturov on Friday.

"We not only deterred the attempted economic strike on us, but we are also reaching an absolutely different development trajectory. This is confirmed by mutual trade volumes that hit a record last year, and it is comforting that the dynamics persists this year. The increase in January-March of this year amounted to 22% compared with the same period last year, which is a good result," Golovchenko said in a video posted by the government’s press service on its Telegram channel.

Industry has always played a special part in the relations between the two countries, he noted, adding that the relations of cooperation between Belarusian and Russian enterprises are strengthening.