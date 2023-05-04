Power consumption in Russia up 0.5% year-to-date — energy minister

MINERALNYE VODY, May 4. /TASS/. Power consumption in Russia has gained half a percent since the beginning of this year compared with the same period last year, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said on Thursday.

"A solid increase by 0.5% has been registered year-to-date compared with the same period last year," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Caucasus Investment Exhibition in Mineralnye Vody.

Deputy Energy Minister Yevgeny Grabchak told TASS earlier that power consumption in Russia would most probably rise by 1.5-1.6% in 2023.

