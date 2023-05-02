Sistema acquires Natura Siberica group of companies

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Sistema Corporation has acquired a 100% stake in the authorized capital of Organic Rus, which owns the Russian cosmetics manufacturer Natura Siberica, the press service of the corporation told TASS.

"Sistema announces the acquisition of 100% in the authorized capital of JSC Organic Rus," the press service said.

According to the corporation, Organic Rus owns a 100% stake in the charter capital of Natura Siberica LLC and a number of other Russian companies. The press service of Sistema reported that the amount of the transaction was not disclosed.

Natura Siberica is a Russian manufacturer of certified organic cosmetics. In 2022, the revenue of the Natura Siberica group of companies amounted to 10.2 bln rubles ($127.56 mln). As of the end of April 2023, the group has no net debt.