RusHydro’s investment program to be over $8.5 bln by 2027 — CEO

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The investment program of RusHydro will amount to more than 650 bln rubles ($8.5 bln) by 2027, CEO of the Russian energy company Viktor Khmarin said at the business meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Investments [in 2022 were] about-120 bln [rubles] ($1.6 bln), and the RusHydro’s general investment program by 2027 [totals] over 650 bln rubles," the top manager said.

Revenues of the company as of 2022 year-end are estimated at 480 bln rubles ($6.3 bln) and EBITDA is over 90 bln rubles ($1.2 bln), Khmarin added.

RusHydro is currently paying much attention to energy facilities development in the Far East, the chief executive stressed. Efforts are now underway to built six power generation sites with the total capacity over 2 GW. The company is also replacing obsolete diesel power plants in the Far North by hybrid, wind and solar plants, he added.