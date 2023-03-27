SCO expects Boao Forum for Asia to focus on security challenges

BOAO /China/, March 27. /TASS Correspondent Nikolai Selishev/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) expects the Boao Asian Forum (BAF) to focus on issues related to regional and global security this year. Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Secretary-General Zhang Ming told TASS on Monday.

"We expect that the agenda of the upcoming BFA session will allow to focus on global challenges and search for solutions to overcome them in the economic and security sphere, both in regional and global contexts," he said.

The SCO head stressed that the BFA has been serving as "one of the most important links in the development of international cooperation" for more than 20 years." According to him, the forum provides a good opportunity to strengthen direct contacts between organizations, governments and business.

Secretary-General noted that the pandemic "has not affected the substance of the BAF's agenda in any way." He said that during this difficult period the forum participants used a hybrid format to continue to successfully exchange experiences on countering COVID-19 and promoting sustainable development.

"We look forward to new ideas and proposals from the participants of the event, this includes building an Asian consensus, promoting cooperation among countries, economic globalization and building a community of one destiny," Zhang Ming concluded.

The BFA has been regularly held since 2001 and has about 30 participating countries (Asia-Pacific states). It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic, but in 2021 and 2022 it was organized in an in-person format, and this time it will be held on March 28-31. The Boao Forum for Asia is called the Eastern Davos; it is a major platform for the signing of major agreements, coordination of positions between representatives of business and government circles of Asian countries and all other regions of the world. Chinese authorities pay great attention to its development and view this mechanism as an effective instrument of soft diplomacy, which promotes and strengthens Beijing's international contacts.