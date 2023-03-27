More than 200 companies represented at Hainan Tropical Fruit Industry Expo

HAIKOU /China/, March 27. /TASS/. Over 200 companies took part in the 3rd Hainan Tropical Fruit Industry Expo, held in Sanya, China. The Sanya Daily newspaper reported this.

The exhibition, which opened on March 21, ran for three days and was held at the Mangrove Tree Resort World Sanya Bay. The total area of the exposition this year was 6,000 square meters, which hosted about 115 stands with goods from producers.

On the first day of the exhibition buyers from Sichuan, Shanxi, Guangdong and other provinces of China signed purchase agreements totaling 732 million yuan ($107.6 million), while the volume of fruits sold reached about 84,000 tons. The exhibition, organized by the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Hainan Province, the Sanya government and the China Fruit Marketing Association, aims to promote the development of Hainan's tropical fruit industry and expand trade volumes.

"I am confident that the exhibition will make a great contribution to promoting the quality development of efficient tropical agriculture in Hainan and help create a great picture of rural revival," the publication quotes a representative of the organizing committee of the exhibition as saying.