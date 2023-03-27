Hainan prepared for Boao Forum for Asia

BOAO /China/, March 27. /TASS/. Hainan authorities have made extensive preparations for the opening of the 21st Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) on the east coast of the island, all works have been carried out according to schedule. Wang Lei, deputy head of the Office of the Leading Group of the Provincial Joint Commission for the Maintenance and Operation of the BAF and Wang Lei, deputy director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Hainan Provincial Party Committee, said.

"The service and maintenance work for this year's forum is in its last key stage and is being carried out at an accelerated pace," he told a news conference. "Given the new specifics and new requirements, the management’s office has approved and published a general working draft, as well as a list of key tasks that apply to the entire province."

According to the official, 14 task forces have been involved in the organization of the forum and are successfully and on time to complete the assigned tasks. "The whole range of work is generally covered as planned. The recruitment of personnel and preparation of the vehicle fleet for the BFA is fully completed," Wang Lei said. "With many foreigners coming to the forum this year, Hainan has approved an appropriate plan to recruit volunteers, increasing the number of volunteers who speak the official languages of the UN as well as those of China's neighboring countries. More than 400 students have already been recruited for this purpose."

Showcasing Hainan's potential

As the deputy head of the province's Foreign Affairs Committee clarified, the provincial authorities intend to take the opportunity during the BFA to demonstrate the specifics and advantages of Hainan's free trade port. "One of the focal points on the forum site this time will be the authentic face of Hainan," he added.

Local authorities are expected to hold a special press conference to present the province's key achievements and successes in socio-economic reforms and openness policies over the past five years, among other things. The resort city of Sanya (south coast) will also hold a "Wind from the Sea" event on Dongyu Island, where the forum is held annually, showcasing Hainan's wealth of culture, its music and performance arts, culinary delights and traditional clothing.

"The BAF will be in the spotlight for the Chinese and international community this year, it will be of great significance, showing the world China's determination to pursue a high-level policy of openness, as well as favorable opportunities to develop the Hainan Free Trade Port, promote international cooperation and enhance mutual understanding on development issues," he summed up. "The leadership of the party committee and the Hainan administration at all levels are paying great attention to the preparatory work, our province's goal is to make every effort to hold a brilliant, safe and internationalized forum."

The BAF has been regularly held since 2001 and has about 30 participating countries (Asia-Pacific states). It was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic, but in 2021 and 2022 it was organized in an in-person format, and this time it will be held on March 28-31. The Boao Forum for Asia is called the Eastern Davos; it is a major platform for the signing of major agreements, coordination of positions between representatives of business and government circles of Asian countries and all other regions of the world. Chinese authorities pay great attention to its development and view this mechanism as an effective instrument of soft diplomacy, which promotes and strengthens Beijing's international contacts.