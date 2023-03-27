Russian stocks up as Monday trading opens

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up at the opening of the main session on Moscow Exchange on Monday, according to trading data.

As trading opened at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Index rose by 0.39% to 2,400.84 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index added 0.62% to 983.86 points.

As of 10:20 a.m., the MOEX was up by 0.75% at 2,409.4 points, while the RTS was up by 1.35% at 990.97 points.

The dollar exchange rate was down by 0.55% during the FX trading on Moscow Exchange at 76.65 rubles, the euro was down by 0.25% at 82.5 rubles, while the yuan was down by 0.09% at 11.13 rubles.