Rebranding of Leroy Merlin stores in Russia can be discussed after change of management

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Rebranding of the Leroy Merlin chain of stores in Russia can be considered after the transfer of business to local management, the press service of Leroy Merlin told TASS on Friday.

Earlier on Friday France’s ADEO, which owns the Leroy Merlin brand, made a decision to transfer control of its stores in Russia to the local management.

"For the moment we are not talking about a change of ownership. So far, only an intention has been declared. Accordingly, there are no final decisions yet, and a change in the brand is yet to be discussed," a representative of the company's press service told TASS.

Earlier on Friday, a source with the company’s press service told TASS that the DIY hypermarket chain Leroy Merlin continues working in Russia as normal and maintains jobs after its owner’s announcement of the sale of stores in the country.

ADEO is part of Mulliez Group, which also owns Auchan and Decathlon chains.

Meanwhile, a source in Auchan’s press service told TASS that the company continued operations in the country and it did not plan any changes in the strategy. Decathlon announced suspension of its work in Russia in late March 2022, while its stores in the country closed last summer.