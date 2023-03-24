Leroy Merlin plans opening new stores in Russia — official

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Leroy Merlin retail chain plans opening new stores after the asset transfer to Russian management, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry Viktor Evtukhov told reporters on Friday.

"The chain will not merely continue operations and keep the entire staff but also plans opening new stores," Evtukhov said.

The Russian representative office of Leroy Merlin has an efficient management team and the company has "good indicators," he noted.

"We are aware of the situation with Leroy Merlin and stay in touch with the company. We note the owner made a civilized and reasoned decision to transfer assets in Russia to local management. We will keep an eye on the situation and help Russian managers in solving all arising issues," the official added.

Adeo, the France-based management company of Leroy Merlin, announced earlier the intention to transfer operations of Leroy Merlin Russia to the local management team.