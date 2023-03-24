Russian agriculture ministry eyeing fertilizer export restrictions by November

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture is considering extension of the package of measures limiting fertilizer exports until November, Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

"Restrictions on exports of individual kind of fertilizers and fixed selling prices are in effect until May 2023. This makes possible to keep the situation under control. In this regard, we in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and the Federal Antimonopoly Service are performing work on extension of the existing package of measures on fertilizes for six months more, that is, until November inclusive," the Minister said.

Agricultural producers currently have 2.2 mln metric tons of fertilizers available, which is 212,000 metric tons more than a year earlier, Patrushev said. Performance of the procurement plan "is about 90% at the moment," the Minister added.