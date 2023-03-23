Short-term budget deficit not a threat for economy — Russian PM

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. A minor increase of the state debt and the short-term budget deficit do not pose a threat to the national economy, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"We are also within the rather comfortable range of our debt. Our state debt is approximately at the level of 15% of GDP. There is no need to indicate figures of the state debt of unfriendly states. It is slightly above 60% even with the majority of developing economies," the Prime Minister noted. "The short-term budget deficit and the small increase of the state debt do not pose a threat to us," Mishustin said.

Russia is feeling confidence in the budget sphere, the Prime Minister added.