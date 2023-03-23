Mechel increases steel output by 1% in 2022

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. Mechel increased steel output by 1% in 2022 year-on-year to 3.56 mln metric tons. According to the company’s report published on Thursday, coal production stayed nearly unchanged at 11.3 mln metric tons.

At the same time, pig iron output rose by 2% to 3.23 mln metric tons.

Sales of coking coal concentrate fell by 9% to 3.97 mln metric tons in the second half of 2022 due to train transportation restrictions to Far Eastern ports. Thermal coal sales increased 7% to 3.22 mln metric tons, owing to increased export shipments, the company said.

Iron ore extract sales increased by 9% to 1.48 mln metric tons, while coke sales fell 22% to 2.15 mln metric tons.

The company's Q4 coal output fell by 10% compared to the Q3 of 2022 to 2.52 mln metric tons. Steel production rose by 6% during the reporting period, reaching 878,000 metric tons, while production of pig iron rose by 10% to 816,000 metric tons.