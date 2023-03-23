Russia, Burundi working on agreement on peaceful use of nuclear energy, Lavrov says

SOCHI, March 23 /TASS/. Russia and Burundi are working on an intergovernmental agreement on the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following talks with the African nation’s top diplomat Albert Shingiro on Thursday.

"We had a specific discussion of promising areas such as the peaceful use of nuclear energy. Our countries have joint roadmaps in this area and work is underway on an intergovernmental agreement, as well as on a memorandum on the training of personnel in the field of nuclear energy," Lavrov pointed out.