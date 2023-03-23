En+ Group generation down 7.2% to 83.9 bln kWh in 2022

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. En+ Group's electricity generation in 2022 decreased by 7.2% compared to 2021 and amounted to 83.9 bln kWh, the company said in a statement.

"Due to the hydrological situation there was a decrease in electricity generation at the Group's hydroelectric power plants in 2022, to 69.0 TWh or by 11.2% compared to the previous record year. This had an adverse effect on the Group's total electricity output, which amounted to 83.9 TWh, a decrease of 7.2% year-on-year. However, this drop was offset by an increase in the average electricity spot price on the day-ahead market in the second price zone," the company said.

At the same time, power generation at the group’s CHPs increased by 17.3% year-on-year and reached 14.9 TWh in 2022. According to the statement, "the increase in CHP power output was driven by growth of electricity consumption in the Irkutsk energy system by 8.8% y-o-y."

Heat generation in 2022 amounted to 27.6 mn Gcal, a 3.2% decrease year-on-year reflecting weather conditions.

En+ Group is a vertically integrated producer of aluminum and electricity. It combines power plants with a capacity of 19.7 GW and aluminum production with a capacity of 3.9 mln metric tons per year (through a controlling stake in Rusal).