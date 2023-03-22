Weekly inflation in Russia reaching 0.1% — statistics

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia accelerated to 0.1% from March 14 to 20 after staying at 0.02% a week earlier, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 1.42% from the year beginning and 0.12% from early March.

Inflation was 5% in annual terms as of March 20, 2023, according to statistics.

In the food segment, the rise in prices was 0.8% for hen eggs, 0.4% for pork, cheese, and canned vegetables for infant, 0.3% for mutton, margarine, granulated sugar, wheat flour and vodka, and 0.2% for canned meat for infants, frozen fish, pasteurized milk, cottage cheese, millet, vermicelli and pasta.

Fruit and vegetables prices edged down by 0.4% in average over the week. Prices dropped by 6.1% for cucumbers, 0.5% for white cabbage, 0.3% for potatoes and 0.2% for apples. Prices had an upsurge at same time by 3.1% for tomatoes, 0.6% for onions, 0.3% for bananas, and 0.2% for carrots.

Motor gasoline and diesel fuel prices stayed almost flat in the reporting period, Rosstat said.