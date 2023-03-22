Sino-Russian roadmap on fast reactors to be prepared by late 2024 — Rosatom

MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The roadmap to implement the program of cooperation between Russia and China in the sphere of fast neutron reactors and nuclear fuel cycle closing will be prepared by the end of 2024, press service of the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said on Wednesday.

The long-term cooperation program was signed the day before during the visit of President of China Xi Jinping to Russia, the press service noted.

The document is integral by nature and covers several key areas, such as expanding interaction in current projects, implementing new projects related to fast neutron reactors, production of uranium-plutonium fuel, spent nuclear fuel handling and other areas, Rosatom said. "Essentially this refers to cooperation in coming decades and to forming of nuclear energy sector development factors at the global level," the press service added.