China becoming leading partner in economic development of Far East — Putin

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. China is the leading partner of Russia in developing the economic potential of the Far East owing to expansion of interaction between the two countries in the sphere of trade and investments, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday during Sino-Russian talks.

"Diversification of our interaction, in the trade and investment sphere in the first instance, contributes to stronger ties of regions," the Russian leader said.

China has become for Russia "the leading partner in terms of developing the economic potential of the Far East," Putin added.