Foreign economic conditions somewhat worsened since February — Central Bank

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Foreign economic conditions for Russia have slightly worsened from February but the situation with European and US banks will not affect the national economy, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

"They [foreign economic conditions - TASS] have somewhat deteriorated since the February meeting. Specifically, new restrictions for our foreign trade became effective," Nabiullina said.

The current situation in the banking system of the US and Europe does not have a direct impact on the Russian financial system, she noted. "However, this new factor in itself adds uncertainty in respect of the further path of the global economy," the Central Bank chief added.