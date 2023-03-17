Putin, Xi Jinping to discuss energy topic — presidential aide

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of China Xi Jinping will discuss military-technical cooperation and the energy topic during talks in Moscow, aide to Russian President Yury Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

"The military-technical cooperation agenda will certainly be discussed," Ushakov said, responding to a question whether the leaders can raise the topic of arms supplies.

"The energy component will be discussed in great detail. There are different projects. Representatives of our largest companies will communicate with Chinese colleagues, including during the state dinner, to which they are invited," he noted.