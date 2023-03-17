Rusal sales down 0.2% in 2022, to almost 3.9 million tons

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. In 2022, Russian aluminium giant Rusal sold 3.896 million tons of aluminium and alloys, down 0.2% from 2021, the company said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the company faced unprecedented pressure and restrictions in 2022, but was able to quickly rebuild raw material supplies and supply chains, as well as successfully diversify sales channels, redirecting finished product flows to domestic and Asian markets.

Rusal is the largest aluminum producer outside of China and the only primary aluminum producer in Russia. En+ Group founded by Oleg Deripaska is the largest shareholder of Rusal with a share of 56.88%. SUAL Partners hold 25.52% of shares.