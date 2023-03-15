Credit Suisse stocks falling record low

GENEVA, March 15. /TASS/. Credit Suisse bank stocks plunged by almost 30% on Wednesday to the level below two Swiss francs.

According to information posted on the Swiss bank’s website, stocks declined to 1.55 francs ($1.67) per piece and then recovered to 1.85 francs ($2) per piece, which is 17.41% lower than at the start of the trading session.

"Credit Suisse continues plunging into the lower world," Le Temps newspaper said. It paid attention to the statement made by the Saudi National Bank, the largest stockholder of Credit Suisse, that it "absolutely" does not want to provide further support to the Swiss bank.