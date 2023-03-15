Annual inflation in Russia down to 7.65% — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia geared down from 9.43% a week earlier to 7.65% over the week from March 7 to 13, the Ministry of Economic Development said in the price situation review.

"Inflation stood at 0.02% over the week from March 7 to 13, 2023. Price growth rates declined in annual terms to 7.65%," the Ministry said.

"Deflation in the food segment continued on account of the price drop for fruits and vegetables and the resumed price decline for other foods. Prices did not actually change over the reporting week in the nonfood sector. The price hike accelerated in the services sector due to the rise in prices for domestic airfare," the Ministry informed.