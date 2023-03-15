Weekly inflation in Russia reaching 0.02% — statistics

MOSCOW, March 15. /TASS/. Weekly inflation in Russia increased to 0.02% from March 7 to 13 after staying at the zero level for a week, the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat) reported on Wednesday.

Consumer prices rose 1.32% from the year beginning.

Inflation was 6.81% in annual terms as of March 13, 2023, according to statistics.

In the food segment, the rise in prices was 1% for hen eggs, 0.5% for frozen fish, wheat flour and millet, 0.3% for dry infant formulae, and 0.2 for beef, canned meat for infants, granulated sugar, buckwheat and vodka.

Fruit and vegetables prices edged down by 0.2% in average over the week. Prices dropped by 10% for cucumbers, 0.9% for potatoes, 0.8% for white cabbage, and 0.1% for carrots. Prices had an upsurge at same time by 6.8% for tomatoes, 2.2% for onions, 1.7% for bananas, 0.5% for apples, and 0.3% for beet.

Motor gasoline and diesel fuel prices stayed almost flat in the reporting period, Rosstat said.