Toyota plant in Russia completes employee layoffs — company

ST. PETERSBURG, January 13. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg plant of the Japanese automaker Toyota has completed the process of laying off employees, the company's press service told TASS on Friday.

"The previously planned staff-related activities have been completed. At the moment, the company employs 277 people, including 76 at the plant in St. Petersburg," the statement says.

The company added that Toyota is discussing the future of the production site with the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the government of St. Petersburg.

The process of dismissing employees by agreement of the parties at the plant in St. Petersburg began on November 14. The company offered each employee a payout equal to 12 average paychecks, continuation of their voluntary medical insurance for a year after dismissal, compensation for expenses for training, retraining, and advanced training in the amount of up to 50,000 rubles ($736).

As of November 16, 2022, 1,937 employees of the enterprise were on furlough.

In September, Japan's largest automotive corporation, Toyota Motor, announced a decision to completely close its assembly plant in St. Petersburg. The company's plant is designed to produce 100,000 cars a year. The plant was launched at the end of 2007 and produced RAV4 and Camry models under a special investment contract with Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry.