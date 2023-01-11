Russian Cabinet prepared industrial investment projects by 2030 — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. The Russian government has prepared a list of investments programs in nineteen branches of industry, with their implementation estimated to be worth of 5.7 trillion rubles ($8.3 bln), Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

"As Denis Manturov reminded, investment programs in nineteen branches of industry were examined at strategic sessions of the Russian government, which anticipates allocation of 5.7 trillion rubles of budget investments by 2030," the Ministry of Industry said.

The processing sector is expected to see a minor decline as of 2022 year-end, Manturov noted.