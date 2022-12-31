Cabinet set prices above which Gazprom won’t buy gas from its JV with OMV, Wintershall Dea

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. The Russian government has set the prices above which Gazprom will not buy gas and services from its joint ventures with the Austrian OMV and the German Wintershall Dea. This is according to a relevant government's order.

The maximum purchase price of gas produced at the Achimov deposits of the Urengoyskoye field (developed by Gazprom jointly with Wintershall Dea) is 2,550 rubles ($34.6) for 1,000 cubic meters, the price for gas condensate is 16,370 rubles ($223) per ton.

The purchase price of gas from the Yuzhno-Russkoye field (developed by Gazprom together with OMV and Wintershall Dea) will not exceed 2,390 rubles ($32.5) for 1,000 cubic meters up to the entrance to the main gas pipeline and not more than 5,464 rubles ($74) after entering.

The maximum prices for the purchase of gas and services by Gazprom from these JVs "apply to obligations that are due after March 1, 2022, and apply until October 1, 2023," the document says.