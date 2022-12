Russia’s agriculture production up 4.7% in January-November — Rosstat

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Agriculture production in Russia added 4.7% in January-November 2022 year-on-year to 8 trillion rubles ($110 bln), according to preliminary estimates, the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

"The agricultural production output of all agricultural producers (agricultural companies, farmers’ estates, households’ estates) amounted to 814 bln rubles in November 2022 in current prices and 8 trillion rubles in January-November, according to preliminary estimates," Rosstat said.