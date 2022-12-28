Domino's Pizza eyes sale of Russian business — company

ANKARA, December 28. /TASS/. DP Eurasia, the exclusive master franchisee of the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia, announces on Wednesday that it is evaluating its presence in Russia.

"DP Eurasia is evaluating its presence in Russia, the impact of sanctions and its continuing ability to serve its customers in Russia," the company said in its press release on the website.

"The Company is considering various options which may include a divestment of its Russian operations. Whilst work on a potential transaction is ongoing, there can be no certainty as to the outcome," it added.

TASS requested a comment from DP Eurasia headquartered in Istanbul.

DP Eurasia has 171 pizzerias in Russia.