Russian Finance Ministry makes Eurobond coupon payment

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry has honored obligations to pay the coupon yield on Eurobonds mature in 2027 and 2047, the Ministry says in its Telegram channel.

"The Russian Finance Ministry informs that <…> the Eurobond payment agent (National Settlement Depository) received funds to pay the coupon yield on Eurobonds of international bond loans of the Russian Federation with maturity in 2027 and 2047 totaling 16.9 bln rubles (an equivalent of $234.8 mln)," the Ministry informs.

The Russian Finance Ministry has therefore honored obligations of servicing sovereign securities of the Russian Federation in full. Payments were made in accordance with the presidential decree on the temporary procedure of performing state debt liabilities of the Russian Federation to residents and foreign creditors.