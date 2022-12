MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The ruble is growing against the dollar, the euro and the yuan at the Moscow Exchange on Thursday, according to market data.

The dollar lost 1.38% to 70.01 rubles. The euro tumbled 1.47% to 74.49 rubles. The yuan edged down by 1.22% to 9.96 rubles.

Brent oil futures move up by 1.03% at the London-based ICE today to $84.05 a barrel.