Putin, Lukashenko to discuss gas issues — Kremlin

MINSK, December 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will discuss gas issues during their talks on Monday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Gas issues will certainly be on the agenda, the Kremlin Spokesman said. "These are current matters but they will definitely be on the agenda," Peskov said.

"President Lukashenko criticized the plan just last week," having mentioned that the sides were lagging "with plans to create a common gas market," Peskov noted. "There are some nuances that will certainly be on the agenda also," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

"In general terms, of course, Belarus takes advantage of absolutely unique, preferential conditions," he added.

Moscow and Minsk have not yet agreed on the Russian gas price for 2023, Belarusian Energy Minister Viktor Karankevich said earlier. The price of Russian gas for Belarus in 2022 is $128.5 per 1,000 cubic meters and has been paid in Russian rubles since April 1.