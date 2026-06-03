ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Western countries gave Kiev a chance to strengthen its unmanned aerial vehicle capabilities while the whole world was watching events in the Middle East, the Kherson Region’s Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Why has the number of strikes increased? Ukraine spent all this time developing and acquiring new, more sophisticated unmanned aerial vehicle systems. Western media deliberately pretended to be focusing more on the Middle East, but during this very period, they allowed Kiev to strengthen drone capabilities," he said. Saldo emphasized that the newly deployed systems are now beginning to reach remote areas, and the enemy is doing everything possible to disrupt supply chains. However, he added, measures have already been taken to counter the Kiev regime's UAVs and protect the region.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 3-6 and will become the 29th edition. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.