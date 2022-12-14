Rosatom launches series production of Li-ion batteries

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. A plant for series production of Li-ion batteries for electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems, organized by Renera company on the site of the Moscow polymetal plant [both belong to TVEL, a Rosatom affiliate - TASS] has started operations in Moscow on Wednesday.

Capacity of a new production facility is about 150 MWh, which is equivalent to almost 2,000 traction batteries for electric vehicles. "We are moving step by step to creation of an entirely new sector in Russia - the large-scale vertically integrated production of energy storage units. This is of key significance for strengthening the national technology sovereignty in the electric transport sphere. In our turn, we see prospects for even wider participation of Rosatom in the production chain of electric cars. Nuclear sector plants are capable to produce 60% of all electric car components already now," President of Tvel Natalia Nikipelova said at the plant opening ceremony.

The new production facility comprises sections for wiring work, assembly of electric components and battery control boards, and assembly of energy storage units based on Li-ion battery modules. The final stage provides for the complete cycle of electrical and climatic acceptance tests at charge-discharge stations and climate equipment. A monthly stock of components will always be kept in warehouses.

Traction batteries for trolleybuses with the extended endurance, intended for municipal routes in St. Petersburg, became the first products assembled onsite. The portfolio of orders for 2023 has been formed, company’s representatives said.