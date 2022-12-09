Russian Cabinet introduces duties for personal care items from unfriendly countries

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Russian Government introduced duties for imports of certain personal care items and arms from unfriendly countries, according to the Cabinet decree posted on the official website of legal information.

Import duties are approved until December 31, 2023 in respect of "individual goods, whose country of origin are states and territories taking measures that breach economic interests of the Russian Federation," the document reads.

The 35% customs duty in respect of perfumery, cosmetics and home care products from the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Poland is introduced only in respect of products with domestically manufactured counterparts available, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said.

"The list of goods with the duty imposed was determined jointly with representatives of plants and associations. These are products with available domestic counterparts not inferior in terms of quality and assortment: shampoos, hair care products, tooth care products, shaving products, deodorants and antiperspirants, flavoring and deodorizing products for indoor air, detergents and cleansers," the Ministry noted.