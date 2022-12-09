Ruble’s stability benefits economies of Russian partners — Putin

BISHKEK, December 9. /TASS/. The stability of the Russian currency has a positive effect on the economies of Russia’s partners, President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Friday.

"The stable condition of the Russian currency, the ruble, has a beneficial effect on the economies and financial systems of our partners," Putin said.

The unemployment rate in Russia is currently lower than before the pandemic, the head of state said. "It was 4.7% and now it is 3.9%. This is of direct importance for our partners in the Eurasian Economic Union. It is no secret that hundreds of thousands, and even millions of nationals of these countries - our friends and partners - are working in Russia," the President said.

The resilience of the energy market is also among the indicators of stability in the EAEU, the Russian leader said. Gas prices in Europe are "sky high," the President noted. "We are selling gas more than ten times cheaper to certain countries," Putin reminded. "This stabilizes the economies of our partner countries; they can predict their development and support other production segments," he added.