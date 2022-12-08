Moscow to host next EAEU summit in 2023 — Russian presidential aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Kremlin is negotiating dates for the next summit of leaders of member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to be held in Moscow in May 2023, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov told reporters on Thursday.

"We have already tentatively agreed on the date of the EAEU summit in Moscow in May 2023," Ushakov said.

The Eurasian Economic Union is developing successfully and has established itself as a reputable and influential regional association, the official said. The Union’s coverage is expanding step-by-step to include new spheres of interaction, he added.